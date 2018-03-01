Update (Thursday, 2pm) - Horncastle area still ‘treacherous’ and motorists urged to stay at home

Road conditions in the Horncastle area were described as ‘treacherous’ this afternoon (Thursday), with police and motoring organisations urging drivers to stay at home.

According to the AA at 1.30pm, the A153 between Horncastle and Coningsby was blocked with reports that some vehicles were stranded.

The A155 from just north of Coningsby to Revesby was also reported to be blocked by snow.

In Horncastle itself, there were reports the A158 was blocked near to Accommodation Road after an earlier accident with additional problems closer to Wragby.

Unconfirmed reports also suggested the A153 between Horncastle and Louth was also treacherous.

In the south of the area, the B1183 was blocked after a truck rolled over between Westville Road and Cold Harbour Lane.

Further afield, the A46 was blocked between Market Rasen and Caistor and scores of minor roads were said to be ‘impassable’, as was the A52 south of Skegness with some vehicles stranded overnight.

Emergency crews at Lincolnshire County Council worked through the night but although there was limited snowfall today, driving winds were leading to drifts.

It’s understood the RAF was brought in to help reach people in isolated communities.

However, even specially trained RAF drivers were struggling, with Lincolnshire’s roads were said to be the worst in the entire country.

Latest weather reports suggest conditions should improve at the weekend.