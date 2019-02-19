Update: Some residents in Horncastle could be without water until this evening after water main bursts

Anglian Water have said that it could take until 10pm this evening (Tuesday) to fix a water main which has burst in the town.

In a statement issued this morning, Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Horncastle may have very low water pressure, or no water at all.

“We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

Anglian Water previously said the work should be completed by 4pm today.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Anglian Water said: “We’re working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

“This should now be completed by 10pm this evening.”

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

According to reports, the burst water main is at the Boston Road traffic lights.

According to social media reports, properties on Louth Road, Queen Street, Boston Road, Elmhirst Road and Bryant Close have all been affected.

• More on this story when we have it.