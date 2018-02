Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a post-mortem examination has now taken place following the death of a woman in Steve Newton Avenue, Horncastle, earlier this week.

Following the post mortem, police say that they are not treating the death of the woman in her 30s as suspicious.

Their investigation continues.

Officers were called to an address in the avenue at around 8.10am on Tuesday morning, where the woman’s body was found.

• More on this story as we have it.