UPDATE: Police attend ‘major incident’ at Horncastle home

Police have cordoned off a house in Louth Road, Horncastle, after what neighbours have described as a ‘major incident’ yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Residents have spoken of their shock after several emergency service vehicles rushed to the scene late yesterday afternoon.

Louth Road, Horncastle

There are conflicting reports regarding the nature of the incident, but police confirmed that two women were airlifted to hospital - adding that an investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident is now underway.

According to EMAS, one patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, while the other patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.

A police cordon remains in place at the Louth Road property this morning (Tuesday).

More on this story as we have it.