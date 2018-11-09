Update: New North Somercotes Co-op to re-open on Saturday following ram raid ordeal

The new Co-op food store in Conisholme Road, North Somercotes, has served-up a donation to Louth’s Community Larder ahead of its re-opening on Saturday, (November 10), after it was ram raided a day after its official opening on, Thursday.

The community retailer has said it will donate around nine crates of produce to the community larder – including bread and bakery items, meats and ready meals – to ensure that no food goes to waste after closing temporarily on Thursday (November 8) when thieves put a hole in the side of the store’s wall and took an ATM machine.

This donation will contribute to the charity’s work to make a difference to people living in the community who are desperately in need of support.

Ryan Saywell, Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have been able to make such a significant investment in North Somercotes, and we received a great response on launch day.

“Since Thursday we have received numerous messages of support and goodwill, and so we would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the community.

“We are looking forward to welcoming members and customers back into their new-look food store – we are proud to be part of the community, and are committed to ensuring the store is a local hub, a real asset locally.”

Jayne Snowden, Area Manager for the Co-op, said: “The Co-op is investing in products, people, prices, stores and communities. The new store will work to connect communities and bring people together.

“We want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

The Co-op’s new-look store – which created 13 local jobs - will re-open at 9am, on tomorrw, (Saturday, November 10). After that, it will then open 7am-10pm, daily.

It includes a Costa coffee dispenser and in-store bakery, alongside a focus on fresh, healthy foods, chilled produce, food-to-go, meal ideas, award winning wines and, essentials. The store also offers customer car parking.

The store brings a funding boost for local causes through the Co-op’s Membership scheme – Members receive 5% reward when they swipe their Membership card when buying own brand products, with the Co-op donating a further 1% to local causes.

Students, holding the NUS extra (TOTUM) card, a 10% also receive a discount off their groceries to support them during their studies.

•Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/