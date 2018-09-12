UPDATE: Missing Baumber woman has been found

Update (2.30pm) - Pauline has now been found safe and well. Thanks to all those who shared the appeal.

Original article:

Police are appealing for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman, Pauline Lesley Dowling.

Pauline went missing from her home in Baumber this morning (Wednesday), and police are urgently trying to find her.

Pauline is described as being 4’8”, with short dark brown hair, and using a three-wheel walking frame.

If you know where Pauline is, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 152 of September 12.

You can also e-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (include the reference number in the subject box).

Alternatively, call or text Missing People on 116 000.