Update: Man arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Wragby

A man in his 20s has been arrested and released under investigation following an aggravated burglary in Wragby last week.

As reported previously, the incident took place at a property in Horncastle Road in the early hours of Friday (January 5).

Three offenders broke in and stole cash, several firearms, and a car which was later found to have been abandoned.

The two occupants at the house, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man in his 20s was arrested and released under investigation on Saturday (January 6).

Police inquiries continue.