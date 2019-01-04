UPDATE: Louth recycling centre re-opens after fire

Louth Household Waste Recycling Centre has now re-opened following a fire in a containment bin this morning (Friday).

Shortly before midday, Lincolnshire County Council announced that the centre in Bolingbroke Road would be closed ‘until further notice’ due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The reason behind the closure is now revealed to have been a ‘small fire’ in one of the containment bins.

Two fire engines were at the scene until shortly after lunchtime, and the facility was confirmed to have re-opened just after 12.30pm.

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste for further information about waste and recycling centres in Lincolnshire.