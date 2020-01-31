Update: Have you seen missing North Cotes man?

Lincolnshire Police are urgently appealing for sightings of a missing man from the North Cotes area.

John Carl Davis, 56, from the North Cotes area, was last seen on Wednesday (29 January).

A police spokesman said: “He may have his car with him, which is a red Nissan Micra, registration N570 LWT.

“The car was last seen in the Burgh le Marsh area.

“Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 175 of 30/1/20 with any information.”

In an update this afternoon (Friday), police said they believe John could be in the Grimsby area, adding that he may be wearing a hi-viz jacket.