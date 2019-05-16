Update (Friday): Police continue appeal after serious collision in Newmarket

Lincolnshire Police are today (Friday) continuing their witness appeal following the serious collision involving a car and cyclist yesterday morning.

As reported yesterday, the serious collision took place outside the Esso petrol station in Newmarket, Louth, and the road was closed for several hours.

Emergency services attended the scene this morning (Thursday).

Today, police said the cyclist’s injuries were serious but confirmed they were not life-threatening, as had been reported elsewhere.

The ongoing police appeal states: “We are appealing for witnesses to a collision that took place this morning on the garage forecourt at Esso.

“At just before 9.44 on Thursday morning, a car (Fiat Panda) and a cyclist collided.

“The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital via ambulance.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly if they have dash-cam footage.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 85 of 16/05, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number in the subject line.”

The police spokesman confirmed that the motorist remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

A spokesman for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance added: “Our Air Ambulance arrived on scene in just 14 minutes, a journey that by land could have taken nearly an hour. “Our crew treated a patient on scene before airlifting them to Hull Royal Infirmary in just 12 minutes.”