Update: Celebrate 70 years of the NHS in Louth

A celebration in Louth on Thursday evening (July 5) will mark exactly 70 years since the creation of the National Health Service.

There will be activities and refreshments at the Methodist Church in Nichol Hill from 7pm, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Reverend Newlove has worked with Louth County Hospital to organise the celebration.

On the same evening, the local Labour Party branch will present a hamper to staff at Louth County Hospital to thank them for their ongoing service to the town and the surrounding area.

• Visit www.nhs70.org.uk to find out more about the NHS’s 70th anniversary.