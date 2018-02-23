UPDATE: Air ambulance was called to medical emergency at Horncastle property

A Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was dispatched to a medical emergency at a property on the outskirts of Horncastle yesterday morning (Thursday).
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance confirmed crews responded to a medical emergency at 8.56am.
A spokesman said: “Our crew arrived on scene in just nine minutes - a journey that by road could have taken more than 35 minutes.
“The crew assisted the other emergency services in treating a female in her 50s.
“They were not required to airlift and returned to base at 10am.”
Original story
According to eyewitnesses, the air ambulance landed in a field near Langton Hill, and the emergency crews appeared to be attending a bungalow in the Osborne Way/Baggeley Drive area.
Two ambulances and an ambulance car are also on the scene, according to reports.
• Further updates as we have them.