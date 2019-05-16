Update (5pm): Police appeal after serious collision in Newmarket

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Newmarket, Louth, this morning (Thursday).

As reported previously, the incident involved a collision between a car and bicycle outside the Esso petrol station shortly before 10am.

Emergency services attended the scene this morning (Thursday).

This afternoon, a police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a collision that took place this morning on the garage forecourt at Esso. At just before 9.44 this morning, a car and a cyclist collided.

“The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital via ambulance.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly if they have dash-cam footage.

“All roads in the area have now re-opened.

Emergency services attended the scene this morning (Thursday).

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 85 of 16/05, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number in the subject line.”

Earlier today, an East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) spokesman said: “We sent a LIVES Community First Responder, a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. One patient has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.”

A spokesman for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance told the Leader: “Our Air Ambulance arrived on scene in just 14 minutes, a journey that by land could have taken nearly an hour. Our crew treated a patient on scene before airlifting them to Hull Royal Infirmary in just 12 minutes.”

The road was closed at the Upgate/Newmarket junction, and down to Church Street/Newmarket junction for several hours.