Update (4pm): Collision on the A16 at Ludborough

Update (4pm) - Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that ‘minor injuries’ were sustained by those involved in the two-vehicle collision, and confirmed the road is now clear.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

There are reports of slow traffic on the A16 following a road traffic collision earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).

According to the AA, the collision occurred on the A16 Main Road, affecting traffic both ways at the A18 Pear Tree Lane.

No further details are available at this stage.

More on this story as we have it.