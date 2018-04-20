Update 3: ‘Some minor injuries’ after bus and tractor collision

Update 3 (10.55am) - Following our earlier reports, the Louth Leader has received multiple first-hand reports of some bus passengers suffering minor injuries. According to some passengers, at least four young people are understood to have attended A&E following the collision with ‘various’ minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service both maintain that there are no injuries logged on their systems, but both added that some passengers may have subsequently chosen to attend hospital of their own accord.

Update 2 (10am) - Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that the incident was reported at 8.34am, after a tractor collided with the bus.

The front of the damaged Coopers bus. (Photo: Jordan Louise Powell).

“A spokesman said: “There are no injuries. There is some traffic build up, and we are arranging temporary diversions to allow recovery of the bus.”

Update 1 (9.45am):

According to reports from the AA, the road has now been temporarily closed to allow the recovery of the damaged bus.

Previous article:

The A16 at Grainsby was partially blocked this morning (Friday) following a collision which reportedly involved a bus and a tractor.

A number of teenagers were seen standing at the roadside near the bus following the collision earlier this morning, which left the driver’s side of the bus badly damaged. There are unconfirmed reports that the bus was taking students to Franklin College in Grimsby.

There are not believed to have been any injuries, and Louth Police have tweeted that it was a ‘damage only’ incident.

The incident happened at the Grainsby Lane junction, between North Thoresby and Holton le Clay.

At the time of publishing (9.30am), there was slow-moving traffic in both directions as a result of the partial road blockage.

• More updates as we have them.