Update 2: Second man arrested after aggravated burglary in Wragby

A second man in his 20s has been arrested and released under investigation following an aggravated burglary in Wragby last week.

This is the second arrest to take place in connection with the incident at the house in Horncastle Road, which resulted in two occupants receiving minor injuries and theft of firearms, cash, and a vehicle which was later abandoned.

Lincolnshire Police’s investigation remains ongoing. Call 101 if you have any information.

• Click here to read the original crime report, published last Friday.