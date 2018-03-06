UPDATE (1pm): Girl seriously injured after Manby collision

UPDATE: The B1200 has now been reopened (1pm), and Lincolnshire Police have thanked everyone for their patience.

Original article:

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Manby Middlegate this morning (Tuesday).

The incident took place near the junction with Carlton Road just after 8am today.

The injured child sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Queens Medical Centre in Nottinghamshire.

Road closures are being put in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 52 of March 6.