The A16 at Fotherby has now fully re-opened following a collision involving a red Mini earlier this morning (Tuesday).

The incident was reported by Lincolnshire Police just after 10am, and the road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

At 11.30am, police released an update stating that the road has re-opened, and that there were no serious injuries,

A spokesman added: “Please drive to the road conditions and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front.”