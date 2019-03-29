Two weeks left to enter photo competition and win £500

Simply send your photo that shows 'Why I love where I live' via email to chestnuthomes@libertypr.co.uk along with your name, address, phone number, and the location of where the photo was taken within Lincolnshire. The competition ends on Wednesday April 10. To read the full terms and conditions, click here.

1. Harriet Grace White - Beesby, Alford Harriet Grace White - Beesby, Alford ugc Buy a Photo

2. Amy Topliss - Tealby Amy Topliss - Tealby ugc Buy a Photo

3. Mikaili Cornock - Mablethorpe beach Mikaili Cornock - Mablethorpe beach ugc Buy a Photo

4. Gillian Bennett - Holton le Moor Gillian Bennett - Holton le Moor ugc Buy a Photo

