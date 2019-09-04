Two vehicles destroyed after ‘arson’ at Cadwell Park

Fire crews were called to Cadwell Park last night (Tuesday) following reports of two vehicles on fire - and the incident is now being treated as deliberate.

Two fire crews, from Louth and Horncastle, quickly attended the scene after the fire was reported at 11.37pm last night.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze.

However, a Range Rover was totally destroyed, and a recovery vehicle also sustained serious damage.

A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “The incident is being treated as deliberate. We have no reports of any injuries or casualties.”

Lincolnshire Police said that a trailer was also damaged in the incident, and confirmed that it is being treated as an arson attack.

• If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 3 of September 4.