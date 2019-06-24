Two people seriously injured after collision between Louth and Market Rasen

Two people were rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday morning (June 22) following a serious collision on the B1225 at Ludford, between Louth and Market Rasen.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision - which involved a Ford Transit and a Ford Transit mini-bus - at around 11.50am on Saturday morning.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Transit were seriously injured and taken to Hull Royal Infirmary - one by air ambulance and the other by road ambulance.

Police confirmed that no one was reported injured in the mini-bus.

Anyone who was in the area and saw either vehicle before the collision, or saw the collision itself, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 198 of June 22.