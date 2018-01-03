Two charities benefit from event in memory of Tattershall Thorpe woman

More than £2,500 has been raised for charity with the second ‘Your way 5/10k’ held at Baumber’s Stourton Estates.

Almost 100 people ran, jogged or walked their way around the course at the second annual charity fundraising event organised by Gill Hodgson Fitness.

Helen Strawson, Stourton Estates; Dave Lea, LIVES; Gill Hodgson, Tanya Taylor, Macmillan and Nicky Porter.

The money raised has been donated to Macmillan Cancer Support and LIVES.

This year’s event was dedicated to Jonquil Tracy, of Tattershall Thorpe, who died from cancer last Christmas.

Jonquil was an active participant in fitness classes held by local personal trainer and fitness instructor Gill Hodgson.

“This year’s event has again brought the local community together taking part in a fun activity which encourages people to get active, whilst remembering our friend Jonquil, “ said Gill.

Jonquil Tracy: the Your Way 5/10k was held in her memory.

“It was fantastic to meet representatives from both LIVES and Macmillan and hand them cheques which will help them to help people during difficult times.

“The event has grown this year and was only possible due to the volunteers who helped me organise the day.

“Special thanks go to Helen and Antony Strawson for hosting at Stourton Estates again, and to Nicky Porter of Amethyst Consultancy for all the artwork and website design/ management”.

The aim of the event is not only to raise money but to also encourage people to take part in physical activity and to show that people of all ages and abilities can have fun doing so. Gill hopes this event can highlight the benefits of exercise, while also bringing the community together.

She added: “We had children from six years old to adults of all ages, and babies being carried who completed the course this year and the feedback afterwards was that everyone had a great deal of fun.”

Woodhall Spa School St Hugh’s entered their cross country team and staff members, with Director of Sport Katie Felton winning the 5k event and Graham Wallis, whose wife also teaches there, winning the 10k event.

Macmillan Cancer Support was chosen at the request of Jonquil’s husband, Bob, who also took part in the event and LIVES responders provided first aid cover on the day.

Helen Strawson of Stourton Estates said; “The Your Way 5/10k event fits so well with our ethos of inclusion and supports great charities.

“Gill Hodgson Fitness is a fantastic local business and really supports the whole community whilst having fun - what better combination?”