Twilight magic lantern show at Lincoln Castle

Experience Lincoln Castle after hours with the monthly programme of exclusive Twilight Tours.

Included within the price of the ticket is after hours admission to the castle grounds, a 30-minute talk provided by a specialist guide from the Friends of Lincoln Castle; light refreshments, which can be enjoyed in the castle’s Langton’s café, and a guided tour of the castle grounds and walls, providing spectacular evening views over the city of Lincoln.

There are also specialist events, including a magic lantern show within the Victorian prison on Friday, May 24.

During the interval and in true Temperance style, enjoy a selection of tea and cake from the café, which is included in the ticket price.

For full details of all events and to book tickets, visit www.lincolncastle.com