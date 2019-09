Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday) that crews will remain at the scene of a major farm fire in Louth overnight.

As reported previously, the fire began on Sunday evening and is expected to burn out under control over the next day or two.

Photo: Martin Shelley

At 3.40pm this afternoon, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “Crews will remain in attendance over night at the on-going fire incident in Legbourne Road, Louth.”

• Read more on this story in tomorrow’s Louth Leader.