Horncastle Luncheon Club is staging two lunches a week.

The club, now run by Age UK Lindsey, is based at the town’s Community Centre.

It meets every Friday and also on a Wednesday with a special Quiz and Chips’ event.

Food on a Wednesday is fish and chips, supplied by Mermaid’s in Horncastle.

For details and bookings, call Kirk on 01507 524242 or email info@ageuklindsey.co.uk