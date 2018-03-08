Tributes pour in for ‘popular and caring‘ Amelia Wood

Tributes have flooded in following the tragic death of Louth Academy pupil Amelia Wood.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed this morning (Thursday) that Amelia sadly died in hospital yesterday, from injuries sustained when she was hit by a wheel from a passing vehicle in Manby on Tuesday morning.

Amelia Wood (11) sadly died following the collision in Manby.

Louth Academy principal Martin Brown described Amelia as a ‘well-loved student’ and a ‘popular and caring’ member of the school community, while Simon Clark, head teacher at Grimoldby Primary School, also praised the ‘wonderful’ former student.

Following the devastating news this morning, dozens of our readers have also paid their own tributes to Amelia.

Kathryn Axton said: “Beautiful baby girl who was a pleasure to have known. Heart goes out to all the family, you have never left my thoughts since the tragic time. With love today and always.”

Sally Bly said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news. What a beautiful young girl with a lovely smile. My heart goes out to you Amelia and your family and friends. Further words fail me - what a terrible tragedy.”

Keri Blake said: “This is just heartbreaking. I can’t even imagine what the girls poor family are going through. Rest well beautiful. My thoughts are with your family and friends.”

Tracy Willden said: “Such a young & innocent life taken all too soon! My heart goes out to her family at this very sad time.”

Sally Curtis said: “Sending lots of love to all the family. Such a tragedy and a young life taken far too soon. RIP sweetheart.”

Jean Bemrose Borrill said: “Such a lovely young lady and will be missed by so many. RIP Princess.”

Kerry Adlam: “I’m so sad to read this. What an absolute tragedy. My heartfelt thoughts go out to all the family and friends.”