Trial date set for Alford man charged with fraud over dead brother’s memorial

An Alford man who denies fraud following an allegation that he pocketed cash donated for a plaque in memory of his dead brother will go on trial in October.

Ford Anthony North, 26, of Chauntry Road, Alford, denies three charges of fraud by false representation.

He is alleged to have fraudulently requested donations for a memorial plaque for his brother Chase Tate on dates between January 14 and February 16, 2017.

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Thursday) told North will go on trial in the week beginning October 15.

The trial, which will be held at Lincoln Crown Court, is expected to last up to three days.

North did not attend the hearing and will remain on unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

His brother Chase, 23, died on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, on Saturday, January 7 last year in a hit and run incident.