Tree of Light shines bright for loved ones

Lights shine in Horncastle to remember loved ones once again this Christmas.

The Tree of Light was switched on for the first time last Friday by the Mayor of Horncastle, Brian Burbidge.

Members of the town’s Lions and Rotary clubs came together, with some of the families who sponsored lights, for a simple ceremony at which the names on the tribute list were read out.

There are just under 300 names on this year’s tribute list and these are set out on the display board at the foot of the tree, as well as on the website www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk.

The tree will remain lit for the duration of the Christmas period.

Rotarian Tim Peacock said ‘The Tree of Light is rather special because it provides an opportunity to remember much-loved people who are no longer with us and, at the same time, it raises funds for hospice charities that do such good work in our area.’

The Tree of Light project is organised jointly by the town’s Lions and Rotary clubs.

This year it is expected in the region of £4,000 will be raised for the St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire Trust, Andy’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby and the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston.

The two clubs wish to thank all those who have made donations.

Mr Peacock added: “We are particularly grateful for the support given by the Horncastle News and by numerous local businesses.

“It means that every penny donated benefits the chosen charities.”