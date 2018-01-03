UPDATE: Driver remains in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after collision

A 19-year-old woman is said by police to be being treated for ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after the car she was driving ran off the road at Martin Fen.

The crash, described as a serious collision, was reported at 9.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday) at South Drove/Moor Lane on the B1191 between Martin and Woodhall Spa near Granary Caravan Storage.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended along with an air ambulance which took the casualty to hospital.

Speaking at around midday yesterday, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A car has left the road causing injury to the driver. The driver has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

“The collision has happened on the straight stretch of road between Woodhall Spa and Martin. We have closed the road to allow an investigation of the scene. We anticipate the road will be closed for the next two to three hours.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the woman was from the Woodhall Spa area.

Road closed

A Sleaford police officer, PC Jimmy Conway, tweeted footage of the air ambulance landing at the scene after the collision.