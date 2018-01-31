The wait goes on for residents over damaged drain saga

When it came to repairing roads, Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways team recorded some remarkable figures in 2017.

As part of a £5m investment programme, they repaired around 90,000 potholes, resurfaced 27 miles of road, and surface dressed 190 miles of carriageway, helping to keep Lincolnshire moving.

However, it appears there’s one ’small’ job that keeps slipping through the net.

For the last few weeks, residents in Horncastle have been complaining about a damaged drain and gulley on the A158, close to the busy junction of the Bull Ring and Boston Road .

The issue was raised at a meeting of the town council at the start of this month.

Town council chairman Coun Brian Burbidge was among the individuals who said he had reported the damage to the county council.

Coun Burbidge told the meeting the fact repairs had not been carried out highlighted the failure of the county council’s system for reporting faults.

He had previously described the system as ‘not fit for purpose’ and doubted whether a new improved version - to be launched early next month - would work.

Earlier this week, he - and everyone else - was still waiting for those repairs.

Resident Richard Barker has also reported the damage.

He said: “It is an absolute disgrace that no action has yet been taken.

“This is a busy stretch of road and cars are having to swerve to avoid the damaged drain and gulley.

“There is a very real risk of an accident - especially at night.

“This has been going on for weeks. How long do we have to wait? What is our county councillor doing about it?”

However, it appears county councillor Bill Aron is doing everything he can - including reporting the issue to the authority’s leader Coun Martin Hill.

Coun Aron said: “Highways are well aware of this issue and have coned it off due to the proximity with a pelican crossing.

“I have been assured the repair has been programmed in. I have also been able to speak to Coun Hill and Portfolio Holder Coun Richard Davies who are doing their best to get the matter resolved”

