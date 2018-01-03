Serious crash between Woodhall Spa and Martin - roads to remain closed for some hours

A motorist has been seriously injured in a crash between Woodhall Spa and Martin this morning, Wednesday January 3.

A single vehicle left the B1191, Martin South Drove at 9.40am

The driver has been taken to Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

The collision has happened on the straight stretch of road between Woodhall Spa and Martin.

Police have closed the road to allow an investigation of the scene.

Officers anticipate the road will be closed for the next 2 - 3 hours.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 101.