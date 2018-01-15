Rail talk postponed due to illness

A rail talk and meeting scheduled to take place in Horncastle on Wednesday, January 17, has been postponed due to illness.

The talk about the Horncastle Railway and other East Lincolnshire branch railway lines planned for this Wednesday, at 7.30pm in the Admiral Rodney Hotel has been postponed due to the illness of the speaker, Mike Fowler.

The event had been organised by the Horncastle History and Heritage Society following the successful and enjoyable talk on the East Lincolnshire Railway (Grimsby - Louth - Alford - Willoughby- Firsby - Boston and south) given by Mike Fowler in Horncastle last year.

It’s known that a sizable audience from a very wide area planned to travel to this meeting.

The speaker hopes to rearrange a date once he has recovered and is well enough to travel.

Horncastle History and Heritage Society secretary, Mary Silverton, said: “We’re all very sorry to hear of Mike’s illness and for the inconvenience the postponement of the event will cause to those who had hoped to be there.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to rearrange the event in due course”.