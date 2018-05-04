Practice makes perfect as RAF aircraft fly over Coningsby

They come from different eras and are worlds apart in terms of technology, weapons and speed.

Whether it’s the iconic Lancaster from World War Two, or today’s multi-million pound Typhoon fighters, aircraft from RAF Coningsby will be in demand this year.

Hurricane PZ865 pilot looks out as he banks left over RAF Coningsby EMN-180426-105042001

It’s the centenary of the RAF, and Coningsby’s aircraft will be among the star attractions in displays the length and breadth of the country.

The station is ‘home’ to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring historic aircraft from yesteryear.

Much more up to date is the presence of the RAF’s Typhoon Display Team.

Photographer Mike Woodward recently captured many of the aircraft in the skies above Coningsby, practising for the new season .

Vapour trails from on the wings of the Typhoon as Flt Lt Jim Peterson practices his 2018 display routine over RAF Coningsby EMN-180426-110813001

All the hard work paid off. The BBMF and Typhoon Display pilots achieved their Public Display Authorisations (PDA).

Mike said: “It has been extra busy at RAF Coningsby as both the BBMF and the Typhoon Display Team put the finishing touches to their 2018 routines.”

“It’s the busiest time I’ve ever experienced in terms of display practice flying as the crews took advantage of some great weather.”

Highlights included the site of the BBMF’s Lancaster and Dakota aircraft ‘teaming up’ in some close formation flying.

The BBMF’s Hawker Hurricane was determined to make an impression as it produced some acrobatic twists and turns.

Flt Lt Jim Petersen certainly entertained onlookers as he put a Typhoon through its paces .

Mike’s amazing photos include vapour trails forming on the wings of the Typhoon which is often at the frontline of the UK’s air defences.

There are a host of shows this year to celebrate that centenary.

However, a highlight will take place on July 10 with the RAF’s 100 Parade and Flypast in London.

Thousands of servicemen and women will take part in a parade on The Mall. Invited guests will attend a special centenary service in Westminster Abbey.

Topping it all will be a historic flypast where up to 100 aircraft, representing the RAF’s history, will fly over Buckingham Palace.

Of course, you don’t have to travel to London to see the iconic aircraft in action. The next time you are out and about, just look up to the skies...

•For more of Mike’s stunning images, visit http://motoaero.weebly.com/