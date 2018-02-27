New system sees 2,500 less days of roadwork delays

Better co-ordination of utility works by Lincolnshire County Council has seen 2,500 fewer days of disruption for motorists

In its first year, a new way of managing all works on the county’s roads has helped traffic flow more smoothly – and brought a multi-million pound saving for the local economy, says the authority.

Under the new rules, which were introduced in October 2016, nearly everyone wanting to carry out works on the highways needs to apply for a permit to do so.

This allows the council to impose conditions around the types of traffic management used and the timing and duration of the works.

Between October 2016 and September 2017, utility firms were responsible for 75 per cent of all works on the roads.

In total, these firms were on the highways 2,436 fewer days than the previous year. That reduction equates to an estimated £4.4m saving for the Lincolnshire economy, says the council.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We have a good working relationship with the utility companies, and I think we both do our best to avoid any unnecessary disruption.

“However, this new approach is giving us more control over the timing and duration of all works, helping improve things even further.

“Over the past year, we’ve started to see more collaboration between the utility firms, which has led to better co-ordination and jobs being completed on time and to a good standard. And that is helping to keep the roads open and the traffic flowing as much as possible.

“That doesn’t just make life easier for motorists – it’s also good news for the local economy.”

For the latest news on roadworks visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .