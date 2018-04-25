Motorists should expect delays on A158 next month

Motorists have been warned to expect delays while improvements are carried out on one of the busiest roads in the area - the A158 near Langton by Wragby.

The total programme of work to replace a worn out surface’ will start on Monday May 14 and is expected to last for 10 days, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

It will involve a night time closure of the A158 and a lengty diversion via the A157.

The works will take place in two locations:

A158 from Brickyard Plantation to just east of the junction with Church Lane

A158 west of the junction with Hoop Lane to 300m east of Hatton Bridge

As part of the improvements, works will be carried out under a full road closure between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.

The road will be opened to traffic outside of working hours and access to properties will be maintained throughout the works; however, access may be limited depending on where work is taking place.

The signed diversion routes for the closure will be via Wragby along the A157 to Baumber via the B1225 and back on to the A158, and vice versa.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing parts of the A158 in Langton by Wragby to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption throughout these planned improvements, and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out to ensure the carriageway remains safe for use.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks