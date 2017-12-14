Lincolnshire’s gritters drive the equivalent of to the South Pole and back to keep roads safe

Despite a catalogue of minor and more serious collision on Lincolnshire’s roads in recent days due to ice and snow, the county council says its gritters have covered a distance equal to a trip to the South Pole and back.

Between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, the team carried out 11 full runs covering a total of 20,630 miles.

During that time, they used over 4,210 tons of salt – the equivalent of 21 blue whales in terms of weight.

The team’s efforts have been applauded by the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill.

Coun Hill said: “The gritters really have gone above and beyond over the last few days.

“They’ve been out in the middle of the night, making back-to-back runs in treacherous conditions to make sure the roads are clear for the morning rush hour.

“Their efforts have not only kept the county moving, they have kept thousands of people safe on the roads.

“And for that, they deserve our thanks.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

Due to continued freezing temperatures, the council’s highways officers are still advising motorists take extreme care when driving on the roads. Drivers should allow plenty of time for journeys.

Gritted roads can still be icy as salt takes time to take effect, plus rain and wind can take salt off the road.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map showing the county’s gritting routes, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather . For the latest news from the gritting team, follow @Lincs_Roads on Twitter.