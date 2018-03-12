Improvement works on A16 Louth Bypass

Improvement works to replace worn out carriageway on the A16 Louth Bypass will start next Monday, March 19.

The total programme of works is expected to last for five weeks, until early morning on Saturday 21 April - subject to reasonable weather conditions.

As part of the improvements, works will be carried out overnight from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday (except for the evenings of Friday 30 March and Monday 2 April, due to Easter).

Temporary traffic signals will be in use during work hours, along with a convoy vehicle when necessary. Access will be maintained at all times.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “As part of these improvements, we will be resurfacing a 1.8km section of the A16 Louth Bypass, between Elkington roundabout and Horncastle Road, to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“Due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions.

“However, we’ll be doing everything we can to minimise these - including scheduling the works overnight and without road closures.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.

“Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure smoother journeys and increased safety for all road users.”

These improvements are being part-funded from the £5.4m allocated to the authority by the Department of Transport (DfT) from its National Productivity Investment Fund.

The money was awarded to help reduce congestion at key locations, upgrade or improve the maintenance of local highway assets, improve access to employment and housing, and develop economic and job creation opportunities.

• For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, click here