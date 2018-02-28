FULL LIST of Lincolnshire roads police advise you avoid due to snow today

Lincolnshire Police are advising motorists to avoid certain roads in the county today due to the heavy snowfall.

A number of lorries have become stuck on roads around Lincolnshire today - the advice is only attempt to travel if it is absolutely necessary.

By 8am, lorries were stuck at:

Cross O'Cliffe Hill in Lincoln

Keal Hill, East Keal, nr Boston

A157 Gayton le Wold

Thunkers Hollow, A158, Horncastle

A46 by pass leading up to the A15

There had been seven collisions reported across the county up to 8am, three with minor injury and the others damage only.

If you have to drive, drive with care!

Lincolnshire's 43 gritters have been out twice overnight as heavy snow affects the county.

The team made their first run just after midnight and went out again at 3am. They are now gearing up for a third run.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: "This is about as tough as it gets.

"We've been out multiple times to clear the roads, but as soon as we've gritted we get hit by fresh snow.

"Our team is heading back out again and we've got the ploughs fitted. We've also called in some farmers to help with ploughing in the north of the county.

"Hills are proving particularly difficult for motorists at the moment, and we would ask lorry drivers not to risk blocking them until we've had a chance to get on top of things.

"If you do need to be out on the roads, please allow far more time for your journey and leave plenty of space between vehicles."