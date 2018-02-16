Essential drainage repairs planned for Horncastle

A damaged drainage gully on the A158 Jubilee Way, Horncastle, will be repaired next week.

Work will begin on Wednesday (February 21), and is expected to be completed within a day.

To allow the work to take place safely, temporary traffic lights will be needed, which is likely to cause some disruption within the town.

With the temporary lights in place, the highways team will also take the opportunity to investigate a nearby drainage issue on the A153 Bull Ring.

It is hoped that the majority of the work can be carried out between 9am and 3pm to minimise the impact on motorists.

However, if there is a simple solution to the issue on the Bull Ring, the temporary lights may remain in place so this too can be permanently resolved.

In addition, the gully on Jubilee Way will remain coned off for a few days afterwards to ensure it is strong enough to take the weight of traffic.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The gully on Jubilee Way is on the verge of collapsing, so we can’t leave it as it is.

“And we’ll take this opportunity to look at what’s causing the flooding issues on the Bull Ring too.

“Despite our best efforts, there is likely to be significant effect on traffic, so please use alternative routes where possible.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.