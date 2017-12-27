Criticism of road conditions in Horncastle rumbles on

Horncastle County Councillor Bill Aron has launched a spirited defence of Highways officials after more criticism about the state of local roads.

Town councillors have slammed the condition of roads for several months and questioned the effectiveness of repairs and the county council’s system for reporting faults.

At a town council meeting earlier this month, councillors again complained a bout a number of problems including Mareham Road, The Bull Ring and Boston Road.

Coun Fiona Martin said that together with other residents, she had been complaining about a drainage issue in Mareham Road for more than 12 months, without any action being taken.

Coun Martin claimed that in bad weather, standing water often froze, meaning road-users were taking their life in their hands.’

She pointed out the road was used by many pupils at Banovallum School.

Several councillors mentioned another issue in the Bull Ring which has led to a business being flooded.

Councillors said a deadline for repairs had passed - without the problem being solved.

Town council chairman Coun Brian Burbidge described the situation as ‘not fit for purpose’ and questioned whether an improved reporting system - set to be launched next month - would work.

He also said he was ‘disgusted’ Highways officials had offered just one ‘cluster meeting’ a year to discuss any issues with the town council.

However, Coun Aron hit back - insisting the new reporting system would lead to improvements and that Highways officials were doing the best job they could in difficult circumstances.

He said: “Highways are not just sitting around saying - ‘oh no...we can’t do this or we can;t do that.

“They would rather make sure every single job was done on time but like everyone else they are subject to things like budgets restraints and manpower issues.

“They are doing the best job they can - in very difficult circumstances.”

Coun Aron again said he would take forward any on-going complaints.

He revealed repairs were still scheduled to be carried out in the Bull Ring after checks had shown a collapsed drain was the reason for the drainage issues - and subsequent flooding.

Coun Burbidge said town and parish councils were under the impression they would have at last three cluster meetings a year.

He said: “We need to bring Highways to task over a number of issues and to go for one meeting a year will not help us in any way, shape or form.”