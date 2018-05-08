Blast from the past at RAF Coningsby

Staff at RAF Coningsby got a blast from the past last week as they welcomed an Avro Anson which has been re-painted to look like an aircraft that was stationed at the base about 60 years ago.

The Avro Anson aircraft, owned by BAE Systems, is one of only three remaining airworthy examples of the 11,000 built.

The aircraft was used in the Second World War for long-distance operations over water in maritime patrol roles and as a training aircraft.

Station Commander Group Captain, Mike Baulkwill said: “We are very grateful to BAE Systems both for helping us meet our current commitment, but also keeping us to commemorate a little known but still very valuable part of our history.”

Alison Ballard, general manager at BAE Systems, added: “BAE Systems are proud to help celebrate RAF 100 alongside our partners here at RAF Coningsby.

“We have repainted the Anson in the RAF Coningsby scheme to showcase our partnership with the station and our continued support for the RAF.”