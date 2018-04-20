Anglian Water says sorry for delays near Tattershall - for second time in two months

Anglian Water has once again apologised to drivers for delays on the A153 in Tattershall.

Frustrated motorists first contacted the Horncastle News in February to complain about delays of up to 15 minutes at peak times on Sleaford Road.

At the time, Anglian Water apologised for the delay and assured motorists that work would be completed by the end of March.

However, due to bad weather during February and March, Anglian Water have once again commenced work laying nearly two kilometres of new water pipe to supply Tattershall Lakes and improve water pressure during holiday periods.

Temporary traffic lights are in place while works continue.

Today (Friday), a spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry for any disruption caused by the current roadworks on Sleaford Road in Tattershall.

“Unfortunately due to the bad weather during February and March, the scheme has been delayed slightly and will now be completed by mid May.

“We’re sorry for this delay and would like to reassure to local residents and road users that we are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.”

• Anglian Water say the work is expected to be completed by the end of April.