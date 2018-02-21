Anglian Water says sorry for delays near Tattershall

Anglian Water has apologised to fed-up drivers for delays on the A153 in Tattershall.

Frustrated motorists have contacted the News to complain about delays of up to 15 minutes at peak times on Sleaford Road.

Contractors have been working in the area for a number of weeks.

Anglian Water say delays could continue until the end of March.

One motorist said: “It’s ridiculous. I’ve been stuck at the temporary lights and have been late for work three times now.

“I’m leaving home earlier every morning but it doesn’t make any difference.”

The driver claimed queues from the traffic lights regularly stretched back from Tattershall Castle to a holiday park.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry for any disruption caused by the current roadworks on Sleaford Road.

“Our teams are working to lay nearly two kilometres of new water pipe which will supply Tattershall Lakes and improve water pressure in the village during peak holiday periods.

“While the work is underway, traffic lights will be in place along Sleaford Road.

“The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March.

“Once again, we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to local residents and road users, and thank them for their patience while we complete this vital work.”

Another motorist said she commuted from Sleaford to Louth on a daily basis.

She described the hold ups in Tattershall as ‘a nightmare.’

She also said that delays in Horncastle - and on the A153 near West Ashby - were adding 30 minutes to her usual commute.