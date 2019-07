A motorist was injured following a collision with a telegraph pole on the A153 near Horncastle earlier today (Wednesday).

A red Suzuki Ignis collided with the telegraph pole in Main Road, Haltham, which snapped at the bottom of the pole, this morning.

The incident was reported at 9.22am and the driver, a female, received minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

The road was closed at the time of the crash and reopened at around 11.30am.