Warning as more homes across county at risk of flooding

More flooding is expected today across the country as the rain continues.

The Environment Agency has been monitoring a number of rivers with a focus on River Steeping and Wainfleet Relief Channel, where water is moving into the area.

Six properties have been flooded in Kirkby on Bain and six properties at Wainfleet Bank, Crow's Bridge could be flooded at any time.

There are seven flood warnings out and 10 alerts .

Fire and Rescue appliances are out at Kirkby on Bain and Wainfleet Bank, Crow's Bridge, assessing conditions

In total, 76 properties flooded internally, mainly around Kirkby on Bain and Wainfleet

Rivers continue to rise in certain areas.

The A158 between Gunby and Horncastle is still not passable

FLOOD WARNINGS

Areas near the East and West Fen Catchwater and the Maud Foster Drain

Great Steeping and Firsby

River Bain and Haltham Beck in Haltham and Kirkby on Bain

River Leen at Bulwell

River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints

FLOOD ALERTS

Bain Catchment

East and West Fens

Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers

Louth Canal and Waithe Beck

Rase and Upper Ancholme

River Steeping

Witham in North Kesteven