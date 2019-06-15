TRAIN TRAVEL:Line between Boston and Skegness remains closed

Disruptions continue on the East Midlands train service from Nottingham to Skegness.

This morning they tweeted a photograph showing the extent of the damage along the line after Wainfllet was flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks.

An aerial view of Wainfllet showing flooding on the train line.

However, there is a bus service running between Boston and Skegness.

The tweet said: "The line will remain closed until at least Tuesday between Boston and Skegness, due to flooding. "

Stagecoach resumed their Service 56 from Lincoln to Skegness on Thursday through Hundleby, High Toynton, Raithby and all stops in Horncastle.