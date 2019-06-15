TRAIN TRAVEL: Disruption remains for commuters travelling to coast

East Midlands Trains reports there are still disruptions on their service from Nottingham to Skegness.

This morning they tweeted a photograph showing the extent of the damage along the line after Wainfllet was flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks.

Train services continue to be disrupted.

However, there is a bus service running between Boston and Skegness.

The tweet said: "#EMTUpdate Disruption continues on our Nottingham-Skegness route due to flooding.

"A rail replacement bus service runs Boston- Skegness whilst it is safe to do so.

"We strongly advise against travelling to/from Skegness."

For updates, please visit their website here;

Stagecoach resumed their Service 56 from Lincoln to Skegness on Thursday through Hundleby, High Toynton, Raithby and all stops in Horncastle.