Four hurt as ambulance involved in accident near Tattershall Lakes

Four people have been taken to hospital following an accident involving an ambulance and one other vehicles near Tattershall Lakes this morning.

Sleaford Road outside of Tattershall Lakes Country Park was closed after the crash which took place around 10.45am, say police.

They advised motorists to avoid the area in the aftermath of the crash, but say the road is now re-opened.

Lincolnshire Police said the four people taken to hospital were not thought to have life-threatening injuries.

They ask anyone who witnessed the collision to contact 101, quoting Incident 115 of today (Wednesday 29 May).