Traditional Nativity at Horncastle Methodist Church

Christmas is being celebrated at Queen Street Methodist Church with a portrayal of the traditional Christmas Nativity story.

Go along for 10.30am this Sunday, December 24, and join in the Christmas Eve celebration.

A warm welcome will be given to anyone who would like to go along to the informal service, which will be led by the Rev Sue Wilkins.

Church member Marion Manson said: “You may dress as one of the characters from the scene - there’s Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus; angels, shepherds, wise men or kings.

“Don’t forget the camels, sheep​ and other animals you might have seen in a stable.

“If we have lots of Marys and lots of camels, it will all add to the fun of celebrating the birth of Jesus!”

Horncastle Methodist Church can be found toward the bottom end of Queen Street.