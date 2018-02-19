Town slimmers shed 400 stone in 2017

Members of Horncastle’s ‘Slimming World’ groups lost an amazing 400 stone last year - and it is hoped to top that figure in 2018.

Karen Hamilton, a Slimming World consultant for Horncastle, says January and February have proved to be a busy time as many people strive to achieve their dream weight.

However, she is keen to welcome new members and help even more people enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

Her comments come as figures show that in Lincolnshire, around 70 per cent of adults are overweight.

Karen says her Slimming World group is the ideal place to get support - along with ‘care and camaraderie’ - to learn to make simple, healthy changes to lose weight and keep it off.

She adds: “No dream is out of reach at Slimming World. Whether it’s to lose 10 pounds or 10 stone, fit into a size 12 dress or a suit you’ve grown out of, run around with the kids or run a 10k race – together, me and the members of the Horncastle Slimming World groups can help to get you there!

“We never tell members what they should weigh, and so all new members chose their own target weight when they join.

“However much you’d love to lose, we know how much more motivating it is when you’re aiming for a weight you dream to be rather than a weight you’re told you should be or think is easily achievable – and now we have the research to prove it!

“I know what it’s like to struggle with your weight and, having lost 1.5st as a Slimming World member myself after joining in 2000 - and doing it all again last year after illness - I know to most people it will seem insignificant but it was important to me.”

•To join Karen’s Slimming World groups, which are held every Tuesday at 9am & 11am at Horncastle Community Centre or Thursday (7.30pm) at Stanhope Hall, either pop along or give her a call on 07900 062817.